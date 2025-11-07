Digital Ally Amends Stock Purchase Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Digital Ally ( (DGLY) ) has issued an update.

On November 7, 2025, Digital Ally, Inc. amended a Common Stock Purchase Agreement with an investor, initially dated September 15, 2025. This amendment involves a commitment fee paid in shares and cash, impacting stockholder equity and future financing strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (DGLY) stock is a Sell with a $1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Digital Ally stock, see the DGLY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on DGLY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DGLY is a Underperform.

Digital Ally’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance and concerning valuation metrics. The company’s ongoing financial struggles, combined with bearish technical indicators, suggest significant risks. The lack of earnings and dividend yield further detracts from its attractiveness to investors.

More about Digital Ally

Average Trading Volume: 103,572

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.94M

