Digicann Ventures to Resume Trading on CSE

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Digicann Ventures ( (TSE:DCNN) ) has shared an update.

Digicann Ventures Inc. announced that its common shares will resume trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘DCNN.X’ on November 11, 2025, following a halt that began in September 2024. The trading resumption follows the mutual termination of a Business Combination Agreement with 3Win Corp., and the company will continue to seek new opportunities.

More about Digicann Ventures

Digicann Ventures Inc. is a company focused on exploring opportunities both within and outside the cannabis industry.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$441.1K

For an in-depth examination of DCNN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue