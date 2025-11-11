Digicann Ventures to Resume Trading on CSE

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Digicann Ventures ( (TSE:DCNN) ) has shared an update.
Digicann Ventures Inc. announced that its common shares will resume trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘DCNN.X’ on November 11, 2025, following a halt that began in September 2024. The trading resumption follows the mutual termination of a Business Combination Agreement with 3Win Corp., and the company will continue to seek new opportunities.
More about Digicann Ventures
Digicann Ventures Inc. is a company focused on exploring opportunities both within and outside the cannabis industry.
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: C$441.1K
For an in-depth examination of DCNN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.