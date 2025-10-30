Digi Power X to Release Q3 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Digi Power X ( (TSE:DGX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Digi Power X announced it will release its Q3 2025 financial results on November 13, 2025, and will provide an operational update the following day. The company will host a conference call on November 14, 2025, to discuss these results and provide further updates, reflecting its ongoing commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:DGX) stock is a Buy with a C$3.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:DGX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DGX is a Neutral.

Digihost Technology’s stock score reflects a mixed outlook. The company’s financial performance shows significant challenges with ongoing losses, impacting overall profitability. However, the technical analysis indicates strong upward momentum, suggesting market optimism. While the valuation is hindered by a negative P/E ratio, the earnings call and recent corporate events point to potential growth opportunities through strategic expansion and revenue diversification. Investors should weigh these opportunities against the persistent financial challenges.

More about Digi Power X

Digi Power X is an innovative energy infrastructure company that specializes in developing Tier III-certified modular AI data centers and expanding sustainable energy assets.

Average Trading Volume: 42,622

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$296.3M

