Digi Power X Boosts Financial Position and Expands Crypto and AI Operations

Digi Power X ( (TSE:DGX) ) has issued an announcement.

Digi Power X reported a significant 122% increase in its cash and crypto holdings month-over-month, with no long-term debt, highlighting its strong financial position. The company is expanding its Bitcoin mining operations with hydro-powered systems and advanced cooling technologies, and is also enhancing its AI infrastructure with the ARMS 200 platform, which supports high-density GPU workloads. These developments are expected to improve operational efficiency and position Digi Power X as a leader in both the crypto and AI infrastructure sectors.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:DGX) stock is a Buy with a C$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Digi Power X stock, see the TSE:DGX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:DGX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DGX is a Neutral.

Digihost Technology’s stock score reflects a mixed outlook. The company’s financial performance shows significant challenges with ongoing losses, impacting overall profitability. However, the technical analysis indicates strong upward momentum, suggesting market optimism. While the valuation is hindered by a negative P/E ratio, the earnings call and recent corporate events point to potential growth opportunities through strategic expansion and revenue diversification. Investors should weigh these opportunities against the persistent financial challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:DGX stock, click here.

More about Digi Power X

Digi Power X Inc. is an innovative energy infrastructure company that develops data centers. The company is involved in Bitcoin mining and offers GPU-as-a-Service for various sectors including enterprise, biotech, fintech, and sovereign AI applications.

YTD Price Performance: 66.67%

Average Trading Volume: 40,945

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$140.5M

Learn more about DGX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

