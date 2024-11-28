Dickson Concepts Declares Interim Dividend for 2024

Dickson Concepts (International) (HK:0113) has released an update.

Dickson Concepts (International) Limited has declared an interim ordinary dividend of HKD 0.1 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with the payment date set for January 21, 2025. Investors can mark January 2, 2025, as the ex-dividend date, with the record date following on January 7, 2025. This announcement may interest investors monitoring the cash flow and dividend yield of Dickson Concepts’ stock.

