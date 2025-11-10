Dicker Data Announces New Dividend Distribution

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Dicker Data Limited ( (AU:DDR) ) has shared an update.

Dicker Data Limited announced a new dividend distribution for its shareholders, with a payment of AUD 0.11 per share scheduled for December 1, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may positively impact its market positioning by demonstrating financial stability and shareholder focus.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DDR) stock is a Buy with a A$12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dicker Data Limited stock, see the AU:DDR Stock Forecast page.

More about Dicker Data Limited

Dicker Data Limited operates in the technology distribution industry, providing a range of IT products and services. The company focuses on distributing hardware, software, and cloud solutions to a variety of market segments, including resellers and system integrators.

YTD Price Performance: 25.63%

Average Trading Volume: 1,209,593

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.84B

For an in-depth examination of DDR stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue