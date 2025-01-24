Dia’s Strategic Gains in Spanish Market Boost 4Q Sales

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION ( (ES:DIA) ) has issued an announcement.

Dia reported a net sales increase of 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by a strong performance in Spain with a 7.1% increase in sales, gaining market share despite a challenging economic environment in Argentina. The company’s strategic focus on expanding its online business and enhancing customer loyalty through programs like Dia Club has contributed to its growth, while divestments in other regions such as Portugal and Brazil have impacted overall sales figures.

More about DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, or Dia, is a company operating in the retail industry with a focus on grocery and food distribution. It primarily serves markets in Spain and Argentina, offering proximity shopping with competitive pricing and a balance between manufacturer brands and Dia’s own products.

YTD Price Performance: -10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 781,147

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €1.06B

