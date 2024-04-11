Diana Shipping Schedules 2024 Virtual Shareholders Meeting

Diana Shipping (DSX) has released an update.

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company, has announced its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to take place virtually on May 21, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders of record as of April 1, 2024, will consider key proposals including the election of four Class I Directors and the appointment of Deloitte as the independent auditor. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder votes and provides instructions for remote participation and voting.

