Diamond Hill Capital Trims Berkshire Hathaway Holdings

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, managed by Ric Dillon, recently executed a significant transaction involving Berkshire Hathaway B (($BRK.B)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 664,277 shares.
More about Berkshire Hathaway B
YTD Price Performance: 6.52%
Average Trading Volume: 3,998,990
Current Market Cap: $1036.6B