Diamond Hill Capital Boosts Stake in Berkshire Hathaway

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, managed by Ric Dillon, recently executed a significant transaction involving Berkshire Hathaway B (($BRK.B)). The hedge fund increased its position by 200,692 shares.

Spark’s Take on BRK.B Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BRK.B is a Neutral.

Berkshire Hathaway B’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its strong financial performance, which is the most significant factor. The technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, which negatively impacts the score. The valuation is reasonable, but the lack of a dividend yield is a downside for income investors. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data means these factors did not influence the score.

To see Spark’s full report on BRK.B stock, click here.

More about Berkshire Hathaway B

YTD Price Performance: 8.35%

Average Trading Volume: 4,365,745

Current Market Cap: $1051.9B

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue