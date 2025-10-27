Diamond Estates Seeks Shareholder Approval for Debenture Issuance Amid Potential Ownership Shift

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits ( (TSE:DWS) ).

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. is seeking shareholder approval to issue new replacement debentures to extend payment dates, thereby preserving cash and liquidity for operations. The Lassonde Group, a significant shareholder, could increase its ownership stake through the conversion of these debentures, potentially impacting the company’s control structure. Shareholders are encouraged to vote electronically ahead of the upcoming meeting due to potential postal disruptions.

More about Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc. is a producer of high-quality wines and ciders and acts as a sales agent for over 120 beverage alcohol brands across Canada. The company operates four production facilities in Ontario and British Columbia, producing predominantly VQA wines under various well-known brand names. Through its commercial division, Trajectory Beverage Partners, Diamond Estates represents several leading international brands.

