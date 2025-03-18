Diales Group Announces New Share Buyback Program

Driver Group plc ( (GB:DIAL) ) just unveiled an update.

Diales Group plc has announced a further share buyback program, aiming to repurchase up to £0.1 million of its ordinary shares as part of its capital management strategy. This move follows a previous £0.25 million buyback completed in 2024 and will be funded from the company’s surplus cash resources. The buyback is managed by Singer Capital Markets and will run until the 2026 Annual General Meeting or until the repurchase amount is completed. This initiative reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing shareholder value and managing its capital effectively.

Diales Group plc is a global specialist consultancy focused on dispute avoidance and dispute resolution services. The company operates in the professional services industry, providing expertise to help clients manage and resolve conflicts efficiently.

