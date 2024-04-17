Diageo Plc Executes Share Buyback and Cancellation

Diageo Plc (GB:DGE) has released an update.

Diageo Plc has announced the buyback of 239,790 of its own shares on April 17, 2024, through transactions on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 2,726.00 to 2,817.00 GBp, with an average price of 2,782.31 GBp per share. The company has declared its intention to cancel all the repurchased shares. This action follows the authorization issued by Diageo back on October 11, 2023, which was publicly announced the following day.

