Diablo Resources Unveils Promising Copper Drilling Results at Phoenix Project

Diablo Resources Limited ( (AU:DBO) ) has shared an announcement.

Diablo Resources Limited has announced promising results from its maiden scout drilling program at the Phoenix Copper Project in Utah, revealing significant copper mineralization at the Philadelphia Prospect. The results indicate that the mineralization is open in all directions and at depth, prompting the company to plan follow-up drilling in November. The Phoenix Project is strategically located near the Lisbon Valley Copper Mine, enhancing its potential value. Additionally, exploration activities are advancing at the Star Range Silver-Antimony Project, with surface sampling and mapping underway, indicating a steady flow of updates for stakeholders.

Diablo Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in copper exploration, with its Phoenix Copper Project located in the Lisbon Valley Mining District in Utah, USA. Diablo Resources is also involved in the exploration of silver and antimony through its Star Range Project.

