Diablo Resources Expands U.S. Presence with OTCQB Listing

The latest announcement is out from Diablo Resources Limited ( (AU:DBO) ).

Diablo Resources Limited has announced its secondary listing on the U.S. OTCQB market, a strategic move to expand its North American investor base and advance its critical minerals growth strategy. This dual listing follows the acquisition of the Star Range Silver-Antimony Project in Utah and aims to enhance the company’s engagement with U.S. investors and strategic partners. The listing is expected to support Diablo’s exploration of additional U.S. opportunities and align with America’s focus on resource independence, without affecting the trading of its shares on the ASX.

More about Diablo Resources Limited

Diablo Resources Limited is a company operating in the critical minerals industry, focusing on commodities such as copper, silver, and antimony. The company is engaged in exploration and development projects, particularly in North America, with a market focus on securing domestic supply chains for energy, defense, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 4,362,615

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.13M

