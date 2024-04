Diablo Resources Limited (AU:DBO) has released an update.

Diablo Resources Limited has announced the cancellation of 7,400,000 performance rights and 2,550,000 options due to agreements with holders, effective on April 26, 2024. This new announcement is part of the company’s latest capital management activities and could impact investors following DBO’s stock.

