DHT Holdings Files Annual Report, Highlights Strategy

DHT Holdings, Inc., an independent crude oil tanker company, has announced the filing of its 2023 annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC and indicates that the report, along with the audited financial statements, is available on its website. They also offer shareholders the option to request a free hard copy of the statements via email. As a forward-looking and customer-focused organization, DHT emphasizes its seasoned approach to operations, a prudent capital structure, and a transparent corporate governance.

