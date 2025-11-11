DHI Group Reports Q3 Results and Raises Profitability Guidance

DHI Group Inc ( (DHX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information DHI Group Inc presented to its investors.

DHI Group, Inc. is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces focusing on technology roles, operating primarily through its two brands, ClearanceJobs and Dice, which connect recruiters with skilled technology professionals.

In its latest earnings report, DHI Group, Inc. announced a decrease in total revenue by 9% to $32.1 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Despite this, the company raised its full-year profitability guidance while maintaining its revenue target, reflecting confidence in its strategic direction.

Key financial highlights include a 19% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $10.3 million, indicating improved operational efficiency. However, the company reported a net loss of $4.3 million, primarily due to a $9.6 million impairment of intangible assets. The Dice brand saw a 15% decline in revenue, while ClearanceJobs managed a 1% increase, showcasing its resilience amid challenging conditions.

Looking ahead, DHI Group’s management remains optimistic about the long-term growth prospects of its tech-focused brands, particularly ClearanceJobs, driven by increased global defense spending and demand for cleared tech professionals. The company anticipates a stable revenue outlook for the remainder of the year, with a focus on enhancing operational efficiency and profitability.

