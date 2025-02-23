Dhanlaxmi Bank Plans EGM to Appoint New Executive Director

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Dhanlaxmi Bank Limited ( (IN:DHANBANK) ) has provided an announcement.

Dhanlaxmi Bank Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for March 18, 2025, to be conducted via video conferencing. During the EGM, the primary agenda is the proposed appointment of Shri. P. Suriaraj as Executive Director. This meeting reflects the bank’s ongoing governance efforts and strategic leadership appointments to strengthen its position and operations.

More about Dhanlaxmi Bank Limited

Dhanlaxmi Bank Limited operates in the banking industry, providing financial services and products. It is based in Thrissur, Kerala, and serves a diverse customer base through various banking solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -23.84%

Average Trading Volume: 356,225

Current Market Cap: 9.48B INR

