DGL Group Limited Strengthens Corporate Governance Framework

DGL Group Limited ( (AU:DGL) ) has shared an update.

DGL Group Limited has released its corporate governance statement, detailing its adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s Principles and Recommendations. The company has implemented a board charter, conducts thorough checks before appointing directors, and maintains written agreements with senior executives. Additionally, DGL Group has established a diversity policy to promote a more inclusive management structure. These measures are expected to enhance the company’s governance framework and strengthen its position in the industry.

DGL Group Limited operates in the corporate governance sector, focusing on compliance with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s Principles and Recommendations. The company is involved in setting up governance structures, including board charters and diversity policies, to ensure effective management and leadership.

Average Trading Volume: 179,820

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$152.6M

