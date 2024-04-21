DGL Group Announces Key Executive Appointments

DGL Group Limited (AU:DGL) has released an update.

DGL Group Limited has strengthened its executive team with the appointments of Frank Izzo as Chief Financial Officer and Hanna Posa as General Counsel. Izzo brings extensive financial experience from his past roles in ASX listed companies and chartered practice, while Posa offers a wealth of legal expertise from her time advising ASX-listed companies and in private practice. Both are poised to contribute to DGL’s strategic growth and will be central figures in the new corporate office in Sydney CBD.

