DG Innovate Streamlines Board Amidst Growth

DG Innovate, a leader in sustainable mobility and energy storage solutions, has streamlined its Board by announcing the immediate resignation of Non-Executive Chairman Nick Tulloch and Non-Executive Director Peter Tierney. The restructure is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its board size and composition amidst efforts to commercialize its proprietary Pareta electric drive technology. CEO Peter Bardenfleth-Hansen expressed gratitude for the contributions of Tulloch and Tierney and emphasized the accelerated progress in developing significant sustainable mobility solutions.

