DFI Retail Group Releases 2023 Annual Report

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited announced the publication of its 2023 Annual Report and the notice for its upcoming 2024 Annual General Meeting on its website. Shareholders are receiving printed documents, which are also filed with the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority for public inspection. The report details the company’s performance and financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023.

