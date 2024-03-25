DFI Retail Group Maintains Share Scheme Balances

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd (GB:DFIJ) has released an update.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited reported no new allotments or increases to its share option schemes over the past six months, maintaining a balance of 5,715,354 shares under the 2005 Plan and 1,197,330 shares under the Long-term Incentive Plan. The update, which covers the period from 25th September 2023 to 24th March 2024, was filed with the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority.

