Dexus (AU:DXS) has released an update.

Dexus has announced the issuance of 1,299,457 fully paid stapled securities set to be issued on August 22, 2024. The notification, dated October 15, 2024, falls under the Appendix 3G, which details the issue, conversion, or payment up of unquoted equity securities. This move could indicate a strategic expansion or capital raising effort by the property investment company.

