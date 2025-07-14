Dexus Announces Cessation of Performance Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Dexus ( (AU:DXS) ).

Dexus announced the cessation of 91,509 performance rights due to the conditions for these securities not being met or becoming incapable of being satisfied. This announcement may impact the company’s capital structure and reflects the challenges in meeting performance conditions, which could have implications for stakeholders and the company’s strategic objectives.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DXS) stock is a Buy with a A$8.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dexus stock, see the AU:DXS Stock Forecast page.

More about Dexus

Dexus is a leading real estate group in Australia, specializing in owning, managing, and developing office and industrial properties. The company focuses on providing high-quality spaces for businesses and is a significant player in the Australian property market.

YTD Price Performance: 6.26%

Average Trading Volume: 3,563,605

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$7.41B

See more data about DXS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue