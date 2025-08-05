Dexerials Corp. Reports Decline in Q1 2025 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Dexerials Corp. ( (JP:4980) ) has shared an announcement.

Dexerials Corporation reported a decline in its financial performance for the three months ending June 30, 2025, with net sales and profits showing a year-on-year decrease. Despite the challenges, the company remains committed to providing valuable information to investors through supplementary materials and financial briefings, aiming to maintain transparency and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4980) stock is a Hold with a Yen2100.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dexerials Corp. stock, see the JP:4980 Stock Forecast page.

More about Dexerials Corp.

Dexerials Corporation operates in the technology industry, focusing on the development and production of electronic components and materials. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative solutions in adhesive materials, optical films, and other electronic components, catering to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 871,941

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen370.9B

