Dexcom Finalizes Stock Warrant Termination and Equity Deals

Dexcom (DXCM) has released an update.

DexCom, Inc. has finalized an agreement with Bank of America to terminate existing warrants for the purchase of DexCom’s common stock, initially linked to a series of financial maneuvers including the issuance of convertible senior notes and hedge transactions. The termination involves nearly 10.3 million shares, with the compensation to Bank of America being determined by the average stock price over a specified period. This strategic move is set to be completed in the first quarter of 2024 and is executed under a specific exemption from standard securities registration requirements.

For further insights into DXCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.