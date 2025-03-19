DevvStream Secures Additional Investment to Boost Carbon Market Leadership

The latest announcement is out from DevvStream ( (DEVS) ).

DevvStream Corp. announced an additional $218,000 investment by its Chairman Carl Stanton and Director Wray Thorn into the company’s 5.30% Secured Convertible Note. This investment supports DevvStream’s expansion into energy transition markets and strengthens its leadership in the carbon offset market, indicating strong confidence in the company’s mission and future growth prospects.

DevvStream is a prominent carbon management firm founded in 2021, specializing in the development, investment, and sale of environmental assets. The company focuses on aligning sustainability with profitability, offering solutions across three strategic domains: an offset portfolio, project investment and acquisitions, and project development, including managing activities like EV charging.

