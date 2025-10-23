Devonian Health Group Joins ThinkEquity Conference and Secures Funding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Devonian Health Group ( (TSE:GSD) ) is now available.

Devonian Health Group Inc. announced its participation in the ThinkEquity Conference in New York, where CEO Dr. André Boulet will present to institutional investors and analysts. Additionally, the company closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $334,500.33 to support working capital and research and development, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

More about Devonian Health Group

Devonian Health Group Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative prescription drugs, particularly targeting inflammatory diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 21,953

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$37.06M

