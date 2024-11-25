Develop Global Limited Adjusts Issued Capital

Develop Global Limited (AU:DVP) has released an update.

Develop Global Limited has announced the lapse of 150,000 conditional options as the conditions for these securities could not be satisfied. This marks a notable shift in the company’s issued capital, which may influence investor decisions. Observers of the financial markets should keep an eye on Develop Global’s next moves following this adjustment.

