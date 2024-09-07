Develop Global Corrects Presentation Errors

Develop Global Limited (AU:DVP) has released an update.

Develop Global Limited has rectified a transcription mistake in their reserve tables from a recent presentation and updated it with key JORC Code disclosures regarding ore reserves and copper calculations. The revised presentation, now compliant and accurate, is available for stakeholders interested in the company’s strategic ‘Pathway to Cashflow’. This amendment ensures investors have the correct information about the company’s energy transition metals ownership and underground mining services.

