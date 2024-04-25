Destiny Pharma Advances XF-73, Strikes Sebela Deal

Destiny Pharma (GB:DEST) has released an update.

Destiny Pharma PLC, a clinical-stage biotech company, has reported a reduced loss before tax to £6.4 million for 2023 and has announced strategic reviews to advance its XF-73 nasal program through Phase 3 trials. The company is engaging potential partners for licensing deals and has confirmed the commercial potential of XF-73 nasal, which has shown effectiveness against resistant bacterial strains. Additionally, Destiny Pharma has entered a lucrative deal with Sebela Pharmaceuticals for its NTCD-M3 program, potentially worth up to $570 million plus royalties.

