DeSoto Resources Forms Strategic Alliance with Fortuna Mining in Guinea

Desoto Resources Ltd. ( (AU:DES) ) has provided an announcement.

DeSoto Resources Limited has entered into a strategic exploration alliance with Fortuna Mining Corp to explore new opportunities in Guinea’s Siguiri Basin. This partnership allows DeSoto to benefit from Fortuna’s financial and technical resources while maintaining its existing projects and exploring new ones without initial funding responsibilities, potentially leading to significant discoveries in a promising gold region.

More about Desoto Resources Ltd.

DeSoto Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is actively engaged in projects within the Siguiri Basin in Guinea, leveraging strong exploration credentials and partnerships to enhance its market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 438,776

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$32.68M

