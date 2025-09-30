Design Capital Limited Appoints New Non-Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Design Capital Limited ( (HK:1545) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Design Capital Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Dillon Kho Tse Kai as a non-executive director, effective from October 1, 2025. Mr. Kho brings experience from his previous roles in government and consultancy, and his appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s strategic planning and operations. This move may enhance the company’s industry positioning and stakeholder relations, given Mr. Kho’s familial ties to substantial shareholders of the company.

More about Design Capital Limited

Design Capital Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the design industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing design-related services and products, with a significant market presence in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 405,535

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$148M

