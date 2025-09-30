Design Capital Limited Announces New Board Composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Design Capital Limited ( (HK:1545) ) has shared an announcement.

Design Capital Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors effective from October 1, 2025. The board includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with specific members assigned to the audit, remuneration, and nomination committees. This update reflects the company’s governance structure and may impact its strategic direction and stakeholder engagement.

More about Design Capital Limited

Design Capital Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed under the stock code 1545.

Average Trading Volume: 405,535

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$148M

