Desert Minerals Ltd. Director Increases Shareholding

Desert Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:DSM) ) has provided an update.

Desert Minerals Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest, with Peretz Schapiro acquiring an additional 75,000 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This acquisition increases Schapiro’s total holdings to 175,000 ordinary shares, alongside 600,000 unlisted options. The transaction, valued at $17,000, reflects a strategic move that could impact the company’s governance and stakeholder interests.

More about Desert Minerals Ltd.

Desert Minerals Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in the production and sale of minerals, catering to various market demands.

Average Trading Volume: 977,684

