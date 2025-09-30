Desert Metals Ltd. Releases 2025 Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Desert Metals Ltd. ( (AU:DM1) ) has provided an update.

Desert Metals Ltd. has released its annual report for 2025. The company, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the codes DM1 and DM1O, provides insights into its corporate structure and operational details. The report outlines the company’s board of directors and key personnel, including the non-executive chairman, managing director, and non-executive director. The registered office and contact information are also provided, indicating the company’s base in Western Australia. The annual report is a critical document for stakeholders, offering transparency into the company’s governance and operational framework.

Average Trading Volume: 2,264,018

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.04M

