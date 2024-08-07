Desert Metals Ltd Ex-Director’s Final Shareholding

Desert Metals Ltd. (AU:DM1) has released an update.

Desert Metals Limited has announced that Robert Angus Castle Stuart, former director of the company, held a total of 10,360,000 ordinary fully paid shares before ceasing his directorship on August 6, 2024. This disclosure, mandated by the ASX listing rules, includes both direct holdings and those through Fathom Geophysics Australia Pty Ltd, where Stuart served as a director.

