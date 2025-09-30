Desert Control Completes NOK 75 Million Rights Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Desert Control AS ( (DE:8KT) ) has provided an announcement.

Desert Control AS has announced the completion of a fully underwritten rights issue, raising NOK 75 million through the issuance of 60,743,500 new shares. The underwriters have opted for settlement in shares or cash, leading to the issuance of 6,535,995 new shares as part of the underwriting fee settlement. This capital increase aims to strengthen the company’s financial position, supporting its mission to combat desertification and enhance ecosystem resilience.

More about Desert Control AS

Desert Control is a company focused on developing innovative solutions to enhance soil health, conserve water, and promote ecosystem resilience. Their mission is to combat desertification, soil degradation, and water scarcity through their patented Liquid Natural Clay (LNC), which transforms sandy soils to retain water and nutrients, improving soil health and crop yields.

Average Trading Volume: 523,193

Current Market Cap: NOK183.2M

