Desane Group Declares Special Dividend Post-Property Sale

Desane Group Holdings Ltd ( (AU:DGH) ) has provided an announcement.

Desane Group Holdings Limited has announced a special partially franked dividend of 2 cents per share, following the sale of its property at 13 Sirius Road, Lane Cove. This dividend, totaling approximately $818,199.80, will be recorded on 3 December 2025 and paid on 17 December 2025, reflecting the company’s strategy to reward shareholders and enhance shareholder value.

Desane Group Holdings Limited is a leading property investment and development company based in Sydney, Australia. The company emphasizes integrity, work ethic, and a commitment to excellence to ensure maximum value for its shareholders.

