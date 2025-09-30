Derwent London Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Derwent London plc REIT ( (GB:DLN) ) has issued an announcement.

Derwent London plc has announced that its issued share capital consists of 112,290,929 ordinary shares, each with voting rights, and holds no treasury shares. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules, impacting how they manage their interests in the company.

Spark’s Take on GB:DLN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DLN is a Outperform.

Derwent London plc’s overall stock score reflects a balance of financial stability and strategic corporate actions. The company’s strong leasing activity and positive market outlook are significant strengths. However, technical indicators suggest caution due to bearish trends, and valuation metrics indicate a fair but not compelling investment opportunity. The absence of earnings call data limits insight into management’s outlook.

More about Derwent London plc REIT

Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on property investment and development in the commercial sector, primarily in central London. The company is known for its portfolio of high-quality office spaces and mixed-use properties, catering to a diverse range of tenants.

Average Trading Volume: 295,556

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.95B

