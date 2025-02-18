Denyo Co., Ltd. Reports Financial Results for Nine Months Ending December 2024

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Denyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6517) ) has provided an announcement.

Denyo Co., Ltd. reported its financial results for the nine months ending December 31, 2024, with net sales slightly decreasing by 1.6% to 52,524 million yen compared to the same period in 2023. However, the company experienced significant growth in profits, with operating profit increasing by 36.4%, ordinary profit by 42.8%, and profit attributable to owners rising by 43.1%. Earnings per share also showed improvement, rising to 196.05 yen from 137.02 yen in the previous period. The company forecasted modest growth for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with a slight increase in net sales and a decrease in profits. Denyo’s equity ratio improved to 73.1% as of December 31, 2024, indicating a stable financial position.

More about Denyo Co., Ltd.

Denyo Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the manufacturing industry. The company is primarily involved in producing power generation equipment and related services.

YTD Price Performance: -11.35%

Average Trading Volume: 23,577

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen55.24B

