Dentsply Sirona Unveils Strategic Plan Amid Q3 Losses

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( (XRAY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information DENTSPLY SIRONA presented to its investors.

Dentsply Sirona, the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, is renowned for its innovative solutions that advance patient care and enhance dental services globally. The company, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, operates in the dental and medical device sectors, offering a comprehensive range of dental and oral health products.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Dentsply Sirona announced a net sales decline of 5% to $904 million, with a net loss of $427 million or $2.14 per share. The company introduced its ‘Return-to-Growth’ action plan aimed at driving improved performance and sustainable growth over the next 24 months, despite the challenging financial results.

Key financial metrics revealed a decrease in net sales by 8% in constant currency, with an adjusted gross margin of 52.6% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.4%. The company faced significant goodwill and intangible asset impairments totaling $263 million, impacting its Orthodontic and Implant Solutions and Connected Technology Solutions segments. Leadership updates were also announced to support the transformation strategy, including the appointment of a new Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Transformation Officer.

Looking ahead, Dentsply Sirona has revised its 2025 outlook, forecasting net sales between $3.6 billion and $3.7 billion, with adjusted EPS expected to be approximately $1.60. The company remains focused on executing its strategic plan to enhance customer experience, reignite growth in the U.S. market, and drive innovation through streamlined operations and increased investment in research and development.

