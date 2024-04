Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) has released an update.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., Canada’s leading dental practice network, is set to release its Q1 2024 financial results on May 10, 2024 and will hold a conference call the same day. The company will also conduct its Annual General Meeting virtually on May 23, 2024, encouraging shareholders to review meeting materials available online.

