Denka Exceeds Financial Forecasts for First Half of Fiscal Year

Denka Co ( (JP:4061) ) has issued an update.

Denka Company Limited reported that its actual financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2026 surpassed its initial forecasts. The company experienced higher than expected sales volumes in its Electronics & Innovative Products Division, leading to significant increases in operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to owners of the parent.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4061) stock is a Hold with a Yen2308.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Denka Co stock, see the JP:4061 Stock Forecast page.

More about Denka Co

Denka Company Limited operates in the electronics and innovative products industry, focusing on producing a range of advanced materials and solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 6.08%

Average Trading Volume: 455,386

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen195.3B

