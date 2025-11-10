Denka Co. Suspends Production at U.S. Subsidiary, Shifts Operations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Denka Co., Ltd has announced the suspension of production at its U.S. subsidiary, Denka Performance Elastomer LLC, which manufactures chloroprene rubber. The company is actively working on safely decommissioning its manufacturing facilities by removing hazardous materials and is in discussions with stakeholders to minimize future costs. The transition to using products from the Denka Omi Plant for former DPE product users has been completed, and nearly all inventory has been shipped, indicating a strategic shift in operations.

More about Denka Co

Denka Co., Ltd is involved in the chemical industry, with a focus on manufacturing products such as chloroprene rubber through its subsidiary, Denka Performance Elastomer LLC (DPE). The company is known for its production capabilities in the field of elastomers and other chemical products.

YTD Price Performance: 6.08%

Average Trading Volume: 455,386

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen195.3B

