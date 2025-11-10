Denka Co., Ltd. Reports Improved Profitability Amid Slight Sales Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
An announcement from Denka Co ( (JP:4061) ) is now available.
Denka Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, showing a slight decline in net sales by 1.2% compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company experienced a significant increase in ordinary income by 21.8% and net income attributable to owners by 15.7%, indicating improved profitability. The company revised its earnings forecast for the full fiscal year, expecting a substantial increase in operating income and ordinary income, which suggests a positive outlook for stakeholders.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4061) stock is a Hold with a Yen2308.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Denka Co stock, see the JP:4061 Stock Forecast page.
More about Denka Co
Denka Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the chemical industry. It focuses on producing a wide range of chemical products and materials, catering to various industrial needs.
YTD Price Performance: 6.08%
Average Trading Volume: 455,386
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: Yen195.3B
For an in-depth examination of 4061 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.