Denka Co., Ltd. Reports Improved Profitability Amid Slight Sales Decline

An announcement from Denka Co ( (JP:4061) ) is now available.

Denka Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, showing a slight decline in net sales by 1.2% compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company experienced a significant increase in ordinary income by 21.8% and net income attributable to owners by 15.7%, indicating improved profitability. The company revised its earnings forecast for the full fiscal year, expecting a substantial increase in operating income and ordinary income, which suggests a positive outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4061) stock is a Hold with a Yen2308.00 price target.

More about Denka Co

Denka Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the chemical industry. It focuses on producing a wide range of chemical products and materials, catering to various industrial needs.

YTD Price Performance: 6.08%

Average Trading Volume: 455,386

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen195.3B



