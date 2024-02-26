Denison Mines Secures Revolutionary Mining Technology

Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) has released an update.

Denison Mines Corp. has acquired MaxPERF Tool Systems, promising to revolutionize uranium ISR mining in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin through an exclusive 10-year agreement with Penetrators Canada Inc. The technology, which has proven successful in enhancing deposit permeability, is set to be deployed at Denison’s Phoenix deposit, positioning the company to become the first to operate an ISR uranium mine in the region.

