Denison Mines Reports Q3 2025 Results and Advances Key Uranium Projects

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Denison Mines ( (TSE:DML) ) has shared an announcement.

Denison Mines Corp. has reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting the commencement of production at the McClean North uranium mine using the innovative SABRE mining method. The company has successfully extracted high-grade ore and produced a substantial amount of U3O8, demonstrating cost-effective operations. Additionally, Denison is progressing with the permitting and engineering phases of its Wheeler River project, anticipating regulatory approvals by early 2026. The company has also strengthened its financial position with a US$345 million convertible senior notes offering, ensuring robust capital for future developments. These strategic advancements position Denison to capitalize on the growing global demand for uranium driven by the increasing adoption of nuclear energy.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:DML) stock is a Hold with a C$4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Denison Mines stock, see the TSE:DML Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:DML Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DML is a Neutral.

Denison Mines’ overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, particularly in profitability and cash flow generation. While the technical analysis shows some positive short-term trends, the valuation remains a concern due to ongoing losses. The company’s strong equity position provides some stability, but operational improvements are needed to enhance financial health.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:DML stock, click here.

More about Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. is a prominent player in the uranium mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of uranium. The company is involved in significant projects such as the McClean North uranium mine and the Wheeler River property, positioning itself as a key contributor to the uranium market, especially in the Athabasca Basin region.

Average Trading Volume: 4,149,962

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.45B

Find detailed analytics on DML stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue